Zacks: Analysts Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saul Centers.

Several research analysts have commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

BFS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 23,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,516. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

