Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.18 Million

Analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $11.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.10 million and the highest is $11.25 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $6.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $41.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $42.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.23 million, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $52.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,599.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.30. 491,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,191. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.42 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

