Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Announce $3.29 EPS

Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.36 to $14.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.38.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $203.06 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $140.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

