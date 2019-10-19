Zacks: BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioNano Genomics an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

BioNano Genomics stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.17. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 347.02% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

