Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE EQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 6,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. Equillium has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equillium by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

