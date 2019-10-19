Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post $288.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.98 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $292.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 353,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 81.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 516,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 188.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 652,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

