Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5,704.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $648.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

