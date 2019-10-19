Zacks: Brokerages Expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to post $137.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.71 million. Actuant reported sales of $292.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year sales of $584.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.30 million to $590.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $599.79 million, with estimates ranging from $588.50 million to $607.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.71 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 336,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,175. Actuant has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.56.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

