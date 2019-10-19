Zacks: Brokerages Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Million

Brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $70.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.71 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $68.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $185.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.60 million to $185.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.89 million, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $192.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

AGFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $121.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.