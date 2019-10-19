Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will post $48.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashford’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.68 million. Ashford posted sales of $41.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford will report full-year sales of $228.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $231.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $251.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million.

NASDAQ:AINC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,071. Ashford has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

