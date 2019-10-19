Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $238.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.40 million and the lowest is $235.10 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $213.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $929.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $921.00 million to $940.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $993.97 million, with estimates ranging from $984.90 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

BXS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 304,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $11,634,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $7,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 82.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 536,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 241,494 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,831,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,282 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 180.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 122,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

