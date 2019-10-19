Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce sales of $76.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.13 million and the highest is $76.34 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $60.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $301.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.75 million to $301.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $352.04 million, with estimates ranging from $345.04 million to $359.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 125,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,965. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at $33,453,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,968,063. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 433,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

