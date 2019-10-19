Zacks: Brokerages Expect Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Milacron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Milacron reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Milacron will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Milacron.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.73 million. Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCRN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

In other Milacron news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 4,993 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $81,435.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Milacron during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Milacron during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Milacron by 2.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Milacron by 23.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 326,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milacron by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,653,000 after acquiring an additional 185,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRN stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Milacron has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

