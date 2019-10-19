Zacks: Brokerages Expect Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) to post ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Principia Biopharma.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Principia Biopharma had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 11.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of PRNB stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.25. 433,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,593. The firm has a market cap of $761.33 million and a P/E ratio of 53.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34.

In other news, major shareholder Leaf Ventures Ii L.P. New sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Principia Biopharma by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.