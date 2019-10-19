Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Regency Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price objective on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.26.

REG stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $135,719.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,594.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,080 shares of company stock worth $660,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.