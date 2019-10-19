Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.67 Price Target for Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $15.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Repay an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Repay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of RPAY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $443.12 million, a PE ratio of -98.14 and a beta of -0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

