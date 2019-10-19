Zacks: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Given $34.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,718,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,368,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 760,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,133. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

