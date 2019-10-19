Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

