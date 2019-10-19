Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

MGTA opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,437.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,156 shares of company stock worth $221,122 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 488,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 229,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

