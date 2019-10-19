Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to Sell

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PHR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.03. 328,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,570. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31.

In related news, major shareholder Ii L.P. Chv sold 335,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,043,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 743,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $13,380,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.