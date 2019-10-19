Zacks Investment Research Lowers Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,769 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

