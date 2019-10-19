Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.70 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Avantor stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23. Avantor has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $374,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $313,611,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $216,589,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth about $195,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

