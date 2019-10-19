Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.09.

Shares of CGNX opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.65 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Cognex by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

