Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PXLW. ValuEngine downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Pixelworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. 319,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 million, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 808.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

