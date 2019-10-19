Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

SESN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.42.

SESN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 260,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,830. The company has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $12,169,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

