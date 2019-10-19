Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Positive Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Zacks Investment Research restated their positive rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cfra set a $16.00 price objective on Guess? and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Guess? alerts:

NYSE GES traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Guess? has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $24.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $683.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.78 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 4,942.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,190,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,351 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 452.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,790,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.