Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Hold”

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.