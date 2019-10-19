Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to “Hold”

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. R. F. Lafferty set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.51 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

