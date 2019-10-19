Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to “Buy”

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,726. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 974,306 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 954,161 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

