Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $45.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.45.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price target on Zai Lab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.54 price target for the company.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.04. 82,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,924. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.