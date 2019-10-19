Zealium (NZL) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $10,093.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,329,231 coins and its circulating supply is 10,329,231 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

