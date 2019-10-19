Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.61. 641,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.