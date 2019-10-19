Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $52.52. 773,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,016. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $53.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.