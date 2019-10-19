Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 42.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,072 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Corning by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.2% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 7,201,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,485. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

