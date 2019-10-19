Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,896 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,641,000 after buying an additional 1,843,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,333,000 after buying an additional 261,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

HPE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 8,413,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,586. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

