Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.17.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.50. 3,464,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,356. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $166.19 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

