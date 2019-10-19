Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

