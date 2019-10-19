Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 731 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $237.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,580. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.02 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

