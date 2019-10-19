ZMINE (ZMN) Price Reaches $0.0022

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $368,540.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00394881 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012581 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000240 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009047 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001519 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 236,913,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,868,930 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

