Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.164 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $787,540.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,315.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

