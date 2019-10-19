Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $787,540.26 in Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $787,540.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,315.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZTS opened at $128.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 896,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,844 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 97.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,116,000 after purchasing an additional 241,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

