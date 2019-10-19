Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 385.6% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 189,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after buying an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 289,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after buying an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $128.12 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,935.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

