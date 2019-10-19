Zogenix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 138 put options.

In other news, Director Mark C. Wiggins sold 6,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,692. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. FMR LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 12.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,708,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,829 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 113.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth $1,870,000.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $42.59 on Friday. Zogenix has a one year low of $33.43 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $64.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

