ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.58

Shares of ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.25. ZTE CORP/ADR shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 3,111 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTCOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

