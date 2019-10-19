ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) is BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 701,672 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 26.9% of BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $109,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,819.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.79. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.