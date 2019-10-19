Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 39,639 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $78,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after purchasing an additional 173,942 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,827 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $187.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.