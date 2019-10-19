Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 53,236 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,702,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,764. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

