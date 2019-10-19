Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 126,516 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Centene were worth $28,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 450,328 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,869,000 after acquiring an additional 450,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,677,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,884 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

CNC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. 4,953,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume bought 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,021.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.