Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 25,826 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,826 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. 677,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

