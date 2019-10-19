Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 352.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZURN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 385 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 335 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

